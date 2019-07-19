Showers possible this weekend

We don’t expect many showers to end this evening followed by partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the mid-70s. Saturday looks to start off partly cloudy with skies becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs will be in the upper 80s. The chance for rain is 70 percent. On Sunday, expect mostly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs again in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.
By Monday, we have partly cloudy skies with a 50 percent chance for afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs around 90 and lows in the lower 70s. By Tuesday, a weak cold front will be in the area providing a 70 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Wednesday, we are still in the upper 80s with a 50 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms and lows around 70. Next Friday and Saturday, look for scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs In the upper 80s to around 90 and lows around 70.
