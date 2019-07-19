Showers possible this weekend

We don’t expect many showers to end this evening followed by partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the mid-70s. Saturday looks to start off partly cloudy with skies becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs will be in the upper 80s. The chance for rain is 70 percent. On Sunday, expect mostly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs again in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.