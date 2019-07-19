Richton 2019 Football Schedule

|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time
|8/23
|Enterprise
|Enterprise
|7 p.m.
|8/30
|Perry Central
|Richton
|7 p.m.
|9/6
|Enterprise
|Richton
|7 p.m.
|9/13
|Sebastopol *
|Richton
|7 p.m.
|9/20
|Sacred Heart*
|Hattiesburg
|7 p.m.
|9/27
|Salem*
|Tylertown
|7 p.m.
|10/4
|Wayne Academy
|Waynesboro
|7 p.m.
|10/11
|Resurrection Catholic*
|Pascagoula
|7 p.m.
|10/18
|Lumberton*
|Richton
|7 p.m.
|10/25
|Leake County*
|Walnut Grove
|7 p.m.
|11/1
|Mount Olive*
|Richton
|7 p.m.
|11/8
|Stringer*
|Richton
|7 p.m.
*Denotes region game