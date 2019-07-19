Richton 2019 Football Schedule

(Source: Raycom Media)
July 19, 2019 at 6:58 PM CDT - Updated July 19 at 6:58 PM
Date Opponent Location Time
8/23 Enterprise Enterprise 7 p.m.
8/30 Perry Central Richton 7 p.m.
9/6 Enterprise Richton 7 p.m.
9/13 Sebastopol * Richton 7 p.m.
9/20 Sacred Heart* Hattiesburg 7 p.m.
9/27 Salem* Tylertown 7 p.m.
10/4 Wayne Academy Waynesboro 7 p.m.
10/11 Resurrection Catholic* Pascagoula 7 p.m.
10/18 Lumberton* Richton 7 p.m.
10/25 Leake County* Walnut Grove 7 p.m.
11/1 Mount Olive* Richton 7 p.m.
11/8 Stringer* Richton 7 p.m.

*Denotes region game