Parents sent to jail for injuring baby in Beaumont

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Perry County couple have been charged with injury of a vulnerable person after their child was hurt.
“The child was 5 weeks old at the time that the injuries have occurred,” said Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles.
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, 29-year-old Jessica Moody and 26-year-old Demetrius Ware were arrested after both parents were accused of hurting a baby at their home in Beaumont.
The case was reported to the Perry County Sheriff’s Department back in June, according to investigators.
Deputies tell WDAM the incident happened at Oakwood Apartments in Beaumont.
The grandmother of the child chose not to speak with us on camera, but the aunt of the baby did tell us that they have not seen the baby at all.
“No, they won’t let us see her," the aunt said. “We can’t even have physical visitation right."
According to Nobles, investigators received a report from Child Protective Services in reference to a child that was taken from Forrest General hospital after having CT scan showing traumatic head injury. The child was then taken to The Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children in Jackson.
As far as the condition of the child, the sheriff tells us the baby has been released from the hospital and is under foster care and being treated by a nurse.
Nobles said the results of the injury were not an accident. Both parents have had their first appearance and each bond has been set at $100,000.
The case is being actively investigated and is ongoing.
