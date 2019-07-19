Nearly 5,000 without power in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM has confirmed reports of a widespread power outage in Lamar County.
According to the Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association’s outage tracker, there are nearly 5,000 customers being affected by the outage right now in Lamar County. According to the outage map, power is out west to Warren Lott Road and Cole Road to the east and to State Route 42 to the north and as far south as Eunice Drive.
PRVEPA manager of member services Kurt Brautigam said the outage can be traced to the power association’s substation near the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and State Route 589. Brautigam said electricity to that substation, which is fed by Cooperative Energy, has been interrupted.
Brautigam said PRVEPA and Cooperative Energy are working now to get the substation back online, but there is not a timeline for when that could happen.
You can check out the PRVEPA outage tracker by following this link: https://bit.ly/2Y3ZOle
