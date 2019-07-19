Pine Belt transportation agencies to benefit from grant announcement

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Transportation Commission recently announced $10.1 million in funding for projects throughout the state.
The commission approved the Mississippi Department of Transportation to award grants to regional and municipal airports, railroads, ports and public transit systems.
Funding for the grants come from the Multi-modal Transportation Improvement Fund. Money from this fund is allocated specifically to support multi-modal grants each year. Grant applications, which include project details and funds requested, are reviewed and approved by a committee specific to each separate mode of transportation.
Twenty-three projects totaling $3.6 million for aeronautic improvements were announced, while 22 projects totaling $1.9 million for public transportation improvements were announced.
“MDOT’s responsibilities include maintaining and improving the state’s highways and interstates, but also focuses on providing a safe intermodal transportation network for airports, ports and waterways, railroads and public transit,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “Each of these modes of transportation play a vital role in transporting people, good and services that promote economic growth and development throughout Mississippi.”
In the Pine Belt:
- City of Hattiesburg (Hub City Transit), $13,800 (Forrest/Lamar County).
- Community Development, Inc. $72,349 (Perry County).
- D.J. Transit, Inc. $47,446 (Jones County).
- Five County Child Development Program, Inc. $11,890 (Jefferson-Davis County).
- Rail Authority of East Mississippi $247,500 (Wayne County).
- City of Columbia and Marion County Airport, $169,062.
- Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport Authority, $130,321.
- Laurel Airport Authority, $125,369
