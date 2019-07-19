Lamar County makes small changes to zoning maps

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County Supervisors and planners have made a couple of changes to the county’s zoning maps.
One change is an expansion to the map by request of citizens.
“What we did do is, with the adoption of three new zoning districts, we allowed them to go into those new areas along Highway 589,” said Lamar County Senior Planning Director Michael Hershman. “Along Highway 98 and Graham Road, we did expand the commercial along Highway 98. On Graham road, we did put in residential estate, which is in residential, half acre lots around Mason road.”
Zoning districts determine how property and lots in specific geographic zones can be used. The districts are typically divided into residential, agricultural, industrial and commercial ordinances.
“We went ahead and created three new agricultural districts,” Hershman said. “The A1, which does not have a minimum lot size and has the fewest amount of restrictions. We have an A2, which in the state’s agricultural district, which is five acres and above. And we’ve got the A3, which is agricultural residential, which is more of a residential district that allows agricultural type uses.”
Lamar County planners say these changes were needed as a protection to the residents who lived in those areas.
“That gives them a since of control,” Hershman said. “It goes around them. Essentially a commercial or industrial use now cannot go in outright. The only thing that can go in this particular area are residential and agricultural type uses.”
The county now has around 12 districts total.
