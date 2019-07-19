Covington County Level One firefighter certification course nearing completion

COVINGTON COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - About a dozen dedicated volunteer firefighters are taking part in the first Level-One certification class in Covington County in nearly a decade.
The course, which began in April, is about two-thirds complete.
Firefighters from five different county departments are participating in the course, which includes classroom work and skills training at the county fire training facility.
The goal is to get more volunteer firefighters certified at the State Fire Academy.
“We’re just doing the classroom sessions during the week and then about every other Saturday or so, we get out here and follow up on the skills that we went over in the past two weeks in class, just while it’s fresh on our minds," said Drew Craft, fire coordinator for Covington County.
“(The students) are here because they care and they’re here because they want to help their county, they want to help their community, they want to help their loved ones,” said Terri Sullivan, a certified volunteer firefighter with the Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department and a course instructor.
The class wraps up in mid-September.
