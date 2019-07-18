USM’s tabs former player to fill baseball post

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Travis Creel is headed back home.
A four-time letter winner at the University of Southern Mississippi, Creel will return to Hattiesburg as the hitting coach/recruiting coordinator for the Golden Eagles’ baseball program.
USM coach Scott Berry announced Thursday that Creel will fill the role of former USM assistant Chad Caillet, who left USM a little more than a week ago for an assistant’s post at Texas A&M University.
“Having followed Travis’ progression as an assistant coach over the last six years and the successes that he has enjoyed, we felt that he was the right choice to fill an important role in our program,” Berry said in a statement r5eleased late Friday afternoon.
“Having been a player in this program, Travis understands the type of young men that we want to represent Southern Miss baseball, which is to perform at a high level on the field, as well in the classroom and in the community.”
Creel has spent the past two seasons as hitting coach/recruiting coordinator at Louisiana Tech University. He spent the 2016-17 season at Tech as a volunteer assistant/director of camps.
Last season, Creel mentored two All-Conference USA selections, including Mason Mallard, who was a first-team all-league pick. In 2018, Creel helped guide Tech to a top-five C-USA ranking in 10 different offensive categories.
In his three seasons, the Bulldogs won 30 or more games each year and enjoyed one NCAA Tournament appearance. Creel joined Louisiana Tech after spending two seasons at Jones County Junior College, helping guide the Bobcats to a 2016 NJCAA Division II National Championship. During his stint with the Bobcats, Creel served as the hitting coach, infield coach and recruiting coordinator.
Prior to the Bobcats, Creel began his coaching career serving as the hitting coach at Meridian Community College.
The Ocean Springs native spent five years as a Golden Eagle, red-shirting in 2009 before lettering the next four seasons. A two-time team captain, Creel holds a USM record with six hits in a game. During his senior campaign, Creel reached base in nine consecutive plate appearances at one point during the year.
Creel has earned both a Bachelor of Science (2012) and Master of Science in Sport Coaching Education (2015) from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Creel and his wife, Alison, have two sons, Brody and Carson.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.