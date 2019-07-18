South Mississippi family member becomes one-millionth rider on Disneyland ride

ANAHEIM, Calif. (WLOX) - One very lucky South Mississippi family got the opportunity of a lifetime during a trip to Disneyland.
One member of the Ridgeway family of Ocean Springs became the one-millionth rider on the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run earlier this week.
Jonathan Ridgeway, 8, climbed aboard the “fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy” along with mom Becky, dad Roger and brother Logan, 4.
As a treat, the family got to meet Chewbacca and enjoyed a celebratory toast with blue and green milk.
Since opening on May 31, visitors to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland park have had the opportunity to step inside the largest single-themed land in Disney Parks history.
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge also opened at Walt Disney World Resort in August of this year.
