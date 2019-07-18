Paving project underway in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Work continued in Forrest County Wednesday making road conditions better for drivers.
“We are supposed to pave the roads that are the worst,” said Forrest County District Two Supervisor Charles Marshall. “We’ve got some pretty bad roads in that area and we are in the process of trying our best to pave those roads.”
Crews were busy paving roads in Rawls Springs Wednesday. Marshall said this is part of a four-year road plan required by the state.
“They require the Board of Supervisors come up with a four-year plan,” said Marshall. “We are in the process of paving the roads that are in the 2019 road plan.”
Supervisors received an update on the project during Wednesday board meeting. A total of about 20 miles of roadways will be paved throughout all districts in the county. This breaks down to about four miles in each district. The goal is to maintain the condition of county roads for drivers.
“If you don’t keep the moisture out from underneath the road bed it will deteriorate to where it will take a complete overlay,” said Forrest County District Three Supervisor Burkett Ross. “It’s saving money by doing it in a short run.”
Crews recently completed paving on Temple Road in the Sunrise community. Ross said some roads will be leveled to help conserve the conditions.
"That will maintain the roads until it comes time to pave the entire road," said Ross.
“The upkeep of roads in Forrest County has to improve because if we don’t maintain our roads when we get heavy rain, flooding and flash flooding the roads are then breached,” said Marshall.
The project is costing about $1.5 million and is expected to be completed in about a month.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.