Nature’s Gourmet Farm increasing output

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Nature’s Gourmet Farm in Petal is gearing up to boost their output with the help of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture.
The farm already sells poultry products directly but will soon be able to sell to grocery stores and distributors.
With the addition of a USDA certifier and a new processing building, the plant will be able to sell as many chickens as they can grow.
How they grow the chickens is the most important part.
Nature’s Gourmet produces non-GMO pasture raised chicken along with organic grass fed beef and pork.
While the building and plans are in place, it will take a bit of time for Nature’s Gourmet to get into some of the local Pine Belt grocery stores.
