MBI issues Silver Alert for Forrest Co. man

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Silver Alert has been issued for 75-year-old Terry Wayne Dearman, of Forrest County.
According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Dearman, who lives in the Brooklyn community, was last seen around 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Carnes Road.
Dearman is 5-foot-7, weighs 220 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray pullover shirt and blue jeans when he was last seen.
MBI officials said Dearman could be traveling with a woman in a black 2004 GMC Envoy with the license plate FTL313.
If you see Dearman or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800.
