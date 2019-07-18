JC duo headed to national hoops showcase

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ A pair of Jones College women’s basketball standouts will be heading to Atlanta this weekend for a bit of national exposure.
Rising sophomore guards Destiny Haymer and Keyara Jones were among 40 junior college players selected to take part in the National Junior College Athletic Association Women’s Basketball Coaches Association “Top 40 All-Star Weekend.”
Haymer and Jones were the only two players selected from the ranks of the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges.
"We are excited for Destiny and Keyara to represent our program in this year’s NJCAA Top 40 event," Jones head coach Missy Bilderback said. "This is a great event that provides top competition and exposure.
“Key and Dee were staples to our team's success last season. They are two of the best guards in the country and definitely earned this opportunity."
The pair helped the 28-3 Lady Bobcats make a run to the NJCAA 2019 national tournament.
The 5-foot-8 Haymer, who led the Lady Bobcats at 15.7 points per game last season, was honorable mention All-America, All-Region 23 and first-team All-MACJC.
The 5-6 Jones was first-team All-MACJC and All-Region 23 after averaging 12.1 points and 3.7 assists.
