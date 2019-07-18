Deputies looking for truck that hit 8-year-old in Lamar Co.

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Lamar County are looking for a white pickup truck deputies say hit an 8-year-old child and drove away Thursday afternoon.
Sheriff Danny Rigel said the hit-and-run happened on Wildwood Trail around 1:30 p.m.
Neighbors we talked with said they saw the truck hit the young boy and then leave the scene. Witnesses said family members took the boy to the hospital. Rigel said he did not have an update on the boy’s condition.
Deputies are now asking for the public to be on the lookout for what’s described as a work type pickup truck with a pipe rack over the bed. If you see a vehicle that matches this description, you’re asked to call the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.
