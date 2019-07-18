Defending champ Alcorn to win SWAC’s East Division

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WDAM) _ Defending Southwestern Athletic Conference football champion Alcorn State University was voted preseason favorite to win this fall the SWAC’s East Division.
The Braves open the 2019 football season on Aug. 29 at the University of Southern Mississippi.
Southern University was tapped to win the West Division.
Preseason projections and All-SWAC selections were announced earlier this week at the SWAC Media Day.
ASU landed 14 players on the preseason All-SWAC teams, including 2019 preseason player of the year, quarterback Noah Johnson.
Johnson ranked 16th nationally, completing 62.1 percent of his passes for 2,207 yards and 15 touchdowns. He ranked third nationally, averaging 7.5 yards per carry on his way to 1,006 yards and 11 touchdowns.
