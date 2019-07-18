Carey teams honored for academic success

William Carey University had nine sports teams named for academic excellence.
July 18, 2019 at 2:28 PM CDT - Updated July 18 at 2:28 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAM) _ Nine William Carey University athletic teams were recipients of National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ “scholar team” designation.

Six Lady Crusaders’ teams were named, including basketball, soccer, golf, tennis, volleyball and cross country.

Two men’s teams were honored as well, including soccer and cross country.

To qualify for “scholar team” recognition, an entire sport was required to have carried a minimum 3.0 grade-point average.

