Solar energy coming to Forrest County school

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As technology advances, the use of solar energy also increases and is meeting demands in the Pine Belt.
Forrest County School District Superintendent Brian Freeman tells WDAM North Forrest High School will soon go green. This comes after the school district received a $200,000 grant for a solar project.
“We’re in partnership with a group that’s doing some preliminary work and looking at putting that at North Forrest High School, that’s our highest energy consumption school because its course to high school,” said Freeman.
This will be a new creative way students will soon receive light from the sun. Freeman said that at night when the solar panels can’t produce, they won’t be left in the dark.
“We will basically use the power on our site from the energy the sun is producing and then at night, we will draw off the regular grid," Freeman said. “Any power that we need that the solar panels can’t produce, we will still be drawing off the normal electric companies power at that point.”
Freeman added that he hopes to add other schools to the system. There is no word yet on when North Forrest High School’s Performing Arts Center will transition.
