One Tank Trip: Mobile Bay

MOBILE, Ala. (WDAM) - We hit the road again for another One Tank Trip to check out the Mobile Bay area and everything it has to offer the whole family.
On the way, you’ll know you’re close when you travel through the George Wallace Tunnel and pop out on the Bayway over Mobile Bay.
Our First Stop was the USS Alabama at Battleship Memorial Park.
Most likely Mobile’s most famous resident, the USS Alabama served in World War II in both the Atlantic and Pacific. After it’s service, she was ordered to be scrapped, but the State of Alabama launched a campaign to preserved the ship.
Alabama school children raised $100,000 in nickels and dimes from lunch money to help the cause. Alongside the Alabama is the USS Drum, a submarine that also served during World War II.
Battleship Memorial Park also has several military aircraft on display, including an SR-71 Blackbird! This place is great for the whole family especially those who like military history.
We then continued across the bay to the Eastern Shore to the City of Fairhope. Downtown Fairhope is full of old southern charm and has great shopping, but it’s biggest attraction is the pier.
Designed for both strolling and fishing, the 1,448 foot pier features benches, covered areas, and a sandy beach nearby. There is also a beautiful fountain and rose garden nearby as well. This spot is also known for it’s beautiful sunsets in the evening.
Afterwards, we got hungry so we headed out to get some food at The Original Oyster House. Located on the Causeway, the Original Oyster House is known for its fresh Gulf seafood and beautiful waterfront sunsets. Best known for their oysters, gumbo and shrimp and grits, there is something on the menu for everyone.
We then went to downtown Mobile and boarded the Perdido Queen. Docked behind the Mobile Convention Center, the Perdido Queen is the only dinner cruise in Mobile and provides an entertaining and unique way to enjoy the beautiful scenic waterways.
They offers a range of different cruises that are perfect for the entire family, including a dinner cruise and lunch cruises, jazz brunches, waterfront tours and even a murder mystery dinner cruise! The boat is ideal for anniversaries, special occasions or just a night out with the family or that special person.
The Mobile Bay area is great for the whole family! Total Mileage on this One Tank Trip was 270 miles To and from Hattiesburg.
