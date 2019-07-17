First Alert: Hot, humid, and drier today across the area

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Good morning everyone! We're starting off your day with mostly sunny and temps in the upper 70s. Today will be mostly sunny and much drier with maybe a stray shower. Highs will be in the low 90s and heat indices between 100-105 degrees. Temps will be in the 80s this evening with lows in the mid-70s.
Tomorrow will be a little warmer and sunny with highs in the mid-90s and a stray shower possible but most of you will be dry.
We’ll stay dry and hot on Friday and Saturday with highs mid-90s. Scattered T-Storms will return Sunday and Monday of next week and linger into the middle part of the week. This will cool us back down into the low 90s.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.