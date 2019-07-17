Driver suffers only minor injuries in crash with train

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Collins police are investigating a crash involving a train and car on Ora Swamp Road off U.S. Highway 49.
Collins Fire Chief John Pope said first responders were called out to the scene just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Pope said it appears a southbound train hit a black sedan, causing major damage to the vehicle.
According to Pope, the driver was out and walking around when firefighters got to the scene and only suffered minor injuries. The driver was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.
Pope said the railroad crossing was closed to traffic for about 45 minutes while first responders worked to clear the scene. No one on the train was injured, and the roadway was cleared around 1:15 p.m.
