Black Creek Retreat customers under boil water notice in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Department of Health announced Monday a boil water notice is in effect for about 100 Black Creek Retreat customers in Forrest County.
Health department officials said the water company reported a system-wide loss in water pressure from a lightning strike.
According to officials, the advisory will remain in effect until the water system is notified that tests show that the water is safe to drink.
Customers affected by the notice should bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking.
MSDH officials say you should follow these guidelines if you’re affected by a boil water advisory:
Do Not
- Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.
- Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.
- Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.
- Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.
Do
- Wash your dishes in boiled water or use paper plates for the next few days.
- Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.
- Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.
- Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.
- Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.
