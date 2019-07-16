Vitalant, WDAM to host annual “Blood Bowl” drive

PINE BELT (WDAM) – In an effort to help save lives this summer, Vitalant and WDAM are teaming up to host the annual “Blood Bowl" drive.
The blood drives take place in multiple cities throughout the Pine Belt to see who can draw the most blood donations and save the most lives.
Donors can help replenish the blood supply coming off the Fourth of July holiday, a time when blood donations decline by over 20 percent but the demand for blood in hospitals increases due to travel and activity. All blood types are urgently needed, especially type O, which is most transfused in emergency situations.
Which city will win this year’s “Blood Bowl?”
Join us at the following locations:
- Monday, July 22, 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Wiggins at Stone County Library
- Tuesday, July 23, 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Collins at Woolwine Ford
- Tuesday, July 23 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Laurel at Cameron Center
- Wednesday, July 24, 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Columbia at The Church on Main
- Thursday, July 25, 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Hattiesburg at Miskelly’s Furniture & Jackie Dole Sherrill Center
- Thursday, July 25, 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Waynesboro at Wayne County Library, Betty Cain Hurt Meeting Room
- Friday, July 26, 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Petal at Petal City Hall
All donors will receive a WDAM “Blood Bowl” T-shirt and a $25 Amazon gift card through Vitalant’s online rewards store. Donors are entered to win one of two recliners from Miskelly’s and one of three $300 Amazon gift cards. Papa John’s Pizza & Coca-Cola drinks will be served at all blood drives and there will be hourly door prize drawings.
All donors are also entered to win a $6,000 “Dream Vacation.” Visit Vitalant’s website here for more information. One winner will be chosen. Travel and lodging are covered up to $6,000; no cash value or non-transferable. The winner must be 21-years-old or older.
For more information about donating or to schedule an appointment, click here or call (877)-258-4825.
Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing a “Fast Track Health History” the day they donate by visiting Vitalant’s website.
Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16-years-old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height and weight requirements apply to donors 22-years-old and younger. Donors, who are 16-years-old and 17-years-old, must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.