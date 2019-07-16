Seminary running back transfers to PCS

SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - Junior running back Marquis Crosby, who helped Seminary High School reach the Class 3A football championship last year, will not be aiding the Bulldogs this fall.
Seminary football coach Brian Rials said Monday that Crosby had transferred to Presbyterian Christian School, a private school in Hattiesburg.
Seminary plays under the Mississippi High School Activities Association banner; PCS is a member of the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools.
The 5-foot-9, 171-pound Crosby rushed for 2,063 yards and 24 touchdowns and added another 252 yards and two more scores on 13 receptions.
Crosby collected 10, 100-yard rushing games as the as the Bulldogs finished 12-4. Seminary won Region 8-3A, then defeated region rival Jefferson Davis County to win a South State crown.
The Bulldogs dropped a 34-28 decision in the state title game to Water Valley High School.
