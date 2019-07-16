Forrest County school board passes 2020 budget

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ The operation of the Forrest County school district won’t cost taxpayers anything extra through in the year ahead.
The Forrest County school district board passed a budget of about $25 million Monday evening for the upcoming 2020 fiscal year.
FCSD Superintendent Brian Freeman said the 2020 budget came in a few dollars lower than the previous year, leaving the millage rate about the same as fiscal year 2019.
“We actually asked for less dollars this year,” Freeman said. “In the last several years, we were maxed out at 55 mills at one point. Our current millage rate is 52.1 mills, so we’ve actually lowered our millage over the last few years, helping not only the taxpayers, but the (Forrest County) board of supervisors operate.”
Freeman said the district presents its annual projected budget in dollars to the supervisors, who then translate that figure into mills, which are numerical units assessed as ad valorem taxes on property, vehicles and other assets.
“Can’t say enough about how great the supervisors have been to work with,” Freeman said. “They’ve been very helpful, and we’re just glad we’ve been able to keep the millage below the 55 mills. Our intent is to ask only to what we are entitle to.”
The district serves about 2,300 students across six schools.
The 2020 budget will include around $1 million set aside for construction projects.
"The past several years we've been really good at staying within our budget, actually, saving money to put away for some projects” Brian Freeman said. “This year we are actually budgeting to spend some of that saved money on a couple of building projects we've got.
“One is the storm shelter with our 10 percent match for the (Federal Emergency Management Agency) that are being built. We've also got some remodeling we are doing at a couple of campuses for safety concerns."
Freeman said Monday’s unanimous vote by the board was the final step in a long-term process every year.
“We start looking at our budget in the winter almost, looking at what we’ve spent up to that point and looking at what revenues are coming in,” Freeman said. “A budget is just a projection, so there’s a lot of number that fall into place as the year goes along.
“Our business manager does a really good job of projecting that, of forecasting those numbers and where we’re at.”
