First Alert: Tuesday evening forecast

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Passing clouds with a few storms will move out and diminish by 10 p.m. tonight. Temperatures will ease back into the 70s overnight, too.
Wednesday will be a mainly dry day with only a few showers and storms across the area. The chance for rain will be around 20 percent. Afternoon highs will rebound into the low 90s with the extra sunshine.
Thursday will be an almost carbon copy of Wednesday, too. A few storms with highs int he low 90s.
Friday we will see some extra cloud cover, but in all, it will look a lot like Wednesday and Thursday. highs in the low 90s with about a 20-percent chance for rain.
By this weekend, the chance for rain returns. Highs will be around 90 with a 30- to 40-percent chance for showers and storms. It doesn't look like canceling plans will be necessary, but if you do have outdoor plans, have a back-up plan or a plan to duck inside somewhere if a storm develops near you. Most storms will start and end - at any one particular point - in about 30 minutes.
Next week we will be watching lingering storms on the tail end of a front set up shop in the area. Highs will continue to run around 90 degrees.
