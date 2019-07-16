Consider This: Buy a raffle ticket to support mental health

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s something we need to talk about. One in five Americans will experience an addiction or mental illness in their lifetime. That is more than 43 million Americans, more than 15 times the population of Mississippi.
Addiction does not discriminate, affecting those from all walks of life. The Forrest General Healthcare Foundation’s current campaign, the Spiritual Grounds at Pine Grove, focuses on the healing process for those who are living with addiction. The therapeutic elements at the Spiritual Grounds will add a unique dimension of treatment for those seeking to live in recovery.
Right now, you have the opportunity to support this project by purchasing a ticket for a chance to win a beautiful, new, fully loaded Honda CRV ExL. Tickets are only $75, and the proceeds will help patients and families right here in our community.
Tickets are selling fast, and we anticipate another sellout year. To purchase your chance to win, visit fghfoundation.com or call 601-288-4396. The drawing will take place at 6 p.m. on Aug. 29 at Vardaman Honda Hattiesburg.
So, let’s start talking.
