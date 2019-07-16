City of Hattiesburg looks to update animal control ordinance

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg city leaders want the public’s input as they work towards adding some enhancements to the animal control ordinance.
The ordinance hasn’t been revised since 1982 and the updates are an effort to keep people and animals safe.
Hattiesburg Customer Service Coordinator Joe Paul said one of the changes could include making it unlawful to leave a pet in a hot car.
He said the city is also looking at definitions of “potentially dangerous", “dangerous”, and “vicious” animals.
Paul said there are two main goals in mind as they form the proposal.
“One is to further assure the health and safety of humane treatment of our pets in Hattiesburg,” said Paul. “The second is to protect our citizen's privacy against nuisance, against potentially dangerous, dangerous, or vicious animals.”
Paul said there are many proposed changes and the city wants input from the public before the proposal is presented to the city council.
To view the proposed ordinance update, click here.
For questions or comments, reach out to Joe Paul at jpaul@hattiesburgms.com.
Paul said the proposal should be ready to go before the council for a vote by early August.
