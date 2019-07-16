Chick-fil-A opens first pop up location in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Chick-fil-A is coming to Petal, but only temporarily. The Chick-fil-A in Turtle Creek Mall opened its first pop-up location in Petal on Tuesday. The pop-up location will be open every Tuesday for the next couple of weeks.
Petal native and Chick-fil-A employee Brandi Hales said Petal is the perfect place to have a Chick-fil-A.
“I am from Petal and Petal loves Chick-fil-A,” said Hales. “I feel like this was a great growth opportunity both for the City of Petal as well as the Chick-fil-A inside of the Turtle Creek Mall.”
Hales said the pop-up location, located in front of the Grand Central Outfitters on S. Main Street, will be open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. She said once school starts, she will serve breakfast from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. each Tuesday along with lunch later in the day.
“It’s Chick-fil-A and it’s the Friendly City,” said Hales. “I felt that there was no greater partnership than that.”
