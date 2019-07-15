Toyota of Hattiesburg receives President’s Award

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Each year, Toyota Motor Sales recognizes its finest dealerships with the prestigious President’s Award.
On Monday, representatives from the company awarded Toyota, of Hattiesburg, the 2018 President’s Award for their continuous commitment to maintaining Toyota’s high standard for customer satisfaction.
Toyota of Hattiesburg is a 10-time recipient for the award.
In order to qualify as a President’s Award winner, Toyota dealerships must excel in each of a series of categories; including customer sales satisfaction and customer service satisfaction.
