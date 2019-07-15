SMRHI Back to School Immunization Fair runs through Aug. 2

PINE BELT (WDAM) - For most children, summer break is drawing to a close. That means students and parents need to start preparing for the upcoming school year. Part of that preparation includes required vaccinations.
The Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative is working with health clinics across the Pine Belt to make sure these vaccinations are accessible to families.
On Monday, SMRHI started its 2019 Back to School Immunization Fair that runs through Aug. 2. Over this three-week period, free vaccinations will be offered at 10 health clinics in the area. Students who receive an immunization, a well child checkup or dental screening will also be eligible to receive free school supplies.
You can call the following clinics to set up your child’s immunization appointment:
- Beaumont Family Health Center: 601-784-3922
- Brooklyn Family Health Center: 601-582-1188
- Hattiesburg Community Dental Center: 601-583-4800
- Hattiesburg High School and Community Clinic: 601-450-0310
- Hattiesburg Public School and Community Clinic: 601-450-6500
- Lumberton Family Health Center: 601-796-4215
- N.R. Burger School and Community Clinic: 601-450-0805
- New Augusta Family Health Center: 601-964-8391
- Petal School Clinic: 601-450-2144
- Seminary Family Health Center: 601-722-3208
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.