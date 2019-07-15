Retired HPD officer dies after crash on Hardy Street

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired officer who served the department for more than two decades.
According to HPD, former Lt. John Smith Jr. died Sunday after being involved in a crash on Hardy Street.
Police said the two-vehicle collision happened in front of Merit Health Wesley around 4:45 p.m. Lamar County Coroner Cody Creel said Smith was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
HPD officials said the other driver involved in the crash was not hurt. Department spokesman Ryan Moore said no criminal charges have been filed at this time, but the crash is still under investigation.
The Hattiesburg Police Department announced Smith’s passing on social media Monday and requested thoughts and prayers for his family members and loved ones. Smith retired from HPD in 1994 after serving the department for 24 years.
