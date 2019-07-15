First Alert: The worst of Barry is now behind us

We started off your Monday with scattered showers and temperatures in the mid-70s. Outer rain bands from the remnants of Tropical Depression Barry will continue to move through the area this afternoon, bringing us heavy rain at times, so keep your raingear handy. Highs will be in the low 80s. Temperatures will be in the 80s this evening with lows in the mid-70s. We’ll see hit or miss showers Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 90s. We’ll dry out and warm up by midweek with highs returning into the low to mid-90s. Skies will be partly cloudy. This weekend looks decent with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-90s.