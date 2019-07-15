Barry leaves behind minimal damage in Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Tropical Storm Barry has made its way out of the Pine Belt and up north.
As far as tropical storms go, Barry was good to us.
Most counties reported minimal damage with some minor flooding and a few trees down.
Lamar County, which saw the most rainfall, had to open up a few spillways and saw some minor flooding but nothing major was reported.
All in all, Barry can be seen as a rainy day that the area was prepared for.
But, this is not how all storms will be for the rest of hurricane season.
It’s important to be prepared every time for the worst-case scenario, as you never know what storm could lead to catastrophe.
