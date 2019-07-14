Tornado warning expires for Wayne, Perry counties

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The National Weather Service in Mobile, Ala. issued a tornado warning for parts of Wayne and Perry counties at 11:12 a.m. Sunday. That warning expired at noon. WDAM news crews are working to find out if the storm caused any damage in the area.
The WDAM First Alert Weather Team continues to track storms with heavy rain and the potential for spin-up tornadoes as Tropical Depression Barry’s outer bands move through the Pine Belt.
Barry made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 1 hurricane on Saturday afternoon. The storm weakened to tropical storm strength shortly after landfall.
For the Pine Belt, the main threat from Barry continues to be heavy rain with the potential to create flash flooding. The Weather Prediction Center said rainfall rates could reach up to 2 inches per hour at times. Rain totals are expected to be between 3 to 7 inches for most of our viewing area.
Gusty winds and a few tornadoes are also possible with this storm.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.