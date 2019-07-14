Storm shelters open in Forrest, Jones counties

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Storm shelters in Forrest and Jones counties have opened in response to the continued threat from Tropical Depression Barry.
The Forrest County 361 Shelter is located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg. The Jones County 361 Shelter is located at 1425 Ellisville Boulevard in Laurel. There is also a shelter open in Hancock County.
According to the Mississippi Red Cross, there were 40 people being housed at the shelters as of Sunday afternoon.
