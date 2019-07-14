National Guard opens new armory in Columbia

COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) -Columbia has a new National Guard Readiness Center.
A ribbon was cut to officially open a new facility Saturday morning.
It’s on the site of a former armory, that was destroyed in the December, 2014 tornado.
That center had been built to replace another old armory that was heavily damaged in Hurricane Katrina.
“This is built to withstand high winds, it’s a place we can use in case of state emergencies,” said Lt. Col. Paul Lyon, commander of the 150th Brigade Engineer Battalion. “It’s got emergency generators, so if the power goes out, we can sustain power here.”
Company A of the 150th Brigade Engineer Battalion will use and maintain the facility.
“We’re excited to see them reopen with a new facility that has been constructed,” said Justin McKenzie, mayor of Columbia. “We’re excited about the future and the partnership between the City of Columbia and the Guard unit."
Construction on the armory started about two years ago.
