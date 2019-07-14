First Alert: TS Barry brings heavy rain to the Pine Belt

As Tropical Storm Barry continues to drift by to our west, showers and storms will race across the Pine Belt. At times, very heavy rain and gusty wind will be possible. There will also be a low chance for a few tornadoes. Rain will be on-again-off-again as the Pine Belt will be on the outer edge of the system. t looks like heavy rain at times, some flooding and some gusty wind will be main concerns with this system. There is also a low-end tornado threat. Rainfall estimates show between 3 inches and 7 inches for our area.The WPC has already issued a slight risk to moderate risk for flash flooding in our area and have already highlighted the area as being ‘likely’ to see flash flooding. The tornado threat will be for tropical-style tornadoes. These are very quick to develop and quick to die. They are often only on the ground for a few minutes and can develop so fast warnings may not be issued with much, if any, advanced warning. So, if a storm develops near you in the coming days, and especially this weekend, please head inside because conditions may deteriorate very quickly.