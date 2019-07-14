First Alert: Sunday forecast

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Passing rainbands will continue to dump rain - heavy at times - across the Pine belt through the overnight hours. Rainfall totals of 2″ to 6″ will be possible through midnight. Temperatures will continue to hang around 75 to 80 degrees.
Flash Flood Warnings are in effect for portions of the Pine Belt. Always remember: Turn around, don't drown. If you come across water on the road, find another way around because you don't know how deep the water may be or what may be lurking in the water.
Tomorrow, with highs in the mid-80s, the rain will continue through most of the day as Barry continues to lift out of the Southeast. Additional rainfall totals of 1" to 3" will be possible. The on-again-off-again rain will end after dinner and things will begin to dry out pretty quickly overnight.
Tuesday and Wednesday as Barry departs, we will hold on to a 20-percent chance for afternoon storms. High temperatures will be in the 90-degree range.
Thursday and into the weekend there will be a 20- to 30-percent chance for rain. Highs will get back into the low to mid 90s as a ridge of high pressure build over the top of us.
