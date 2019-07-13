3 wounded Friday in Marion County shooting

COLUMBIA (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in an investigation of a Friday shooting that sent three people to hospitals.
According to a posting on the MCSD’s Facebook page, a shooting happened at the Activity Center on Rural Center Lane resulted in “three people (being) treated at area hospitals for gunshot wounds.”
The post did not say what time the shootings occurred, whether the victims were male or female or whether the wounds were considered life threatening.
The sheriff’s department is asking for anyone with any information to call (601)-736-5051 or submit a tip at marioncountysheriff.org.
