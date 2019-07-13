Pine Belt power cooperatives prepare for potential damage from Barry

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - If Tropical Storm Barry causes power outages, local power cooperatives say they are ready to restore it as soon as possible.
And representatives from Southern Pine Electric and Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association say heavy rain, as well as high winds, can cause the power to go out.
“With rain events, you don’t even have to have large gusts of wind to cause problems,” said Leif Munkel, communications coordinator for Southern Pine Electric. “If we get enough rain, it can bring down trees on our power lines. We can have downed poles.”
“If you get a lot of rain to saturate the ground over a long period of time, then for a rural electric cooperative, you have a lot more problems, because you’ve got trees coming down at that point and that affects our lines through the rural areas,” said Kurt Brautigam, manager of member services for Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association.
And residents are urged to stay away from any downed power lines.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.