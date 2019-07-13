Lumberton police searching for aggravated assault suspect

Lumberton police searching for aggravated assault suspect
Lumberton police said 26-year-old Jyrick Sibley is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that happened on Saturday, June 15, 2019. (Source: Lumberton Police Dept.)
July 12, 2019 at 8:42 PM CDT - Updated July 12 at 9:32 PM

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lumberton Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault incident that happened in June.

According to Chief Adam Jones, 26-year-old Jyrick Sibley is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that happened on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

(Source: Lumberton Police Dept.)

Jones said Sibley is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Sibley’s whereabouts, contact the Lumberton Police Department at (601)-796-7001.

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.