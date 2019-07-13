Lumberton police searching for aggravated assault suspect

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lumberton Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault incident that happened in June.
According to Chief Adam Jones, 26-year-old Jyrick Sibley is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that happened on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Jones said Sibley is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on Sibley’s whereabouts, contact the Lumberton Police Department at (601)-796-7001.
