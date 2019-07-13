Hyde-Smith speaks at Hattiesburg ADP Luncheon

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Labor secretary Alex Acosta resigned Friday.
President Trump made the official announcement.
Acosta’s resignation comes after backlash against him over his handling of a 2008 plea deal with millionaire Jeffrey Epstein.
The Epstein case made headlines this week after the financier was accused of operating a sex trafficking ring and sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.
Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith spoke at a luncheon in Hattiesburg Friday, but didn’t have much to say on the Acosta resignation.
She gave the keynote address at a membership appreciation luncheon for the Area Development Partnership.
When asked about Acosta leaving the administration, she said “That’s between he and the president. That’s not left up to me.”
She had more to say about the nation’s current economic situation.
“Nobody’s interested in the story of the day, they’re interested in the story of their lives,” Hyde-Smith said. “And when you can graduate from college or when you want to change jobs to go get something a little better than what you have and those opportunities are out there, that’s what life is about.”
Hyde-Smith also spoke about tariffs and negotiations for a new NAFTA agreement during the event.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.