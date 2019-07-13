Gov. Bryant briefs officials on latest from Tropical Storm Barry

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Phil Bryant spoke once again to officials at the Harrison County Emergency Operations Center after Tropical Storm Barry made landfall on Saturday.
While the storm did strengthen to a hurricane for a few hours, it made landfall over Louisiana as a tropical storm.
“So, the good news is that much of the punch has been taken out,” Bryant said. “However, this event is not over. There is a lot of water out there, and it is headed our way.”
Areas of the Mississippi Gulf Coast have been experiencing heavy rains and high winds all day Saturday. Areas of Hancock County are experiencing flooding and sand has blown onto Highway 90 in Harrison County.
“I would tell everyone to be extremely careful. Please slow down. It is wet and we do not want injuries from an automobile accident,” Bryant said.
This storm comes during a particularly rough period of time for the Mississippi Gulf Coast as freshwater intrusion from the Bonnet Carré Spillway has had a negative impact on the local economy and environment.
“This storm is only part of a long range disaster that has occurred along the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” Bryant said.
Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann also spoke during the press conference.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.