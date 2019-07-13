Forrest County EMA preps for Barry

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency officials are working with city and county leaders throughout the Pine Belt, getting people prepared for Barry.
“If we go under a tornado watch the Forrest County 361 shelter, located at 946 Sullivan Drive, will be opened,” explained Forrest County EMA Director Glen Moore. “Also, if we see a need of evacuees from the coast or from Louisiana that needs a shelter, the Red Cross does have people on standby to open the 361 shelter.”
During weather events like this, many counties provide sandbags for the community to fill up to be used in case of flooding.
More than a dozen people came out to the Hattiesburg Fire Station in the course of three hours to fill up bags. The Hattiesburg Fire Department filled more than 600 sandbags for people to load up.
“It can protect property in flood prone areas and just help reduce some of those losses,” said Battalion Chief Chris Carr. "Anything that can help make the situation a little bit safer is just going to be a better overall outcome.”
Everyone is encouraged to be weather aware and stay safe over the weekend.
“If you come up on a road and there’s a barricade there, it’s there for a reason," said Moore. "You don’t know the depth of that water so please turn around and don’t put yourself and others at risk by going around that barricade.”
There are three places in Forrest County where people can go and fill up sandbags to prepare for the weekend weather:
- Hattiesburg Fire Station One
- Petal Fire Station One
- Forrest County EOC building.
