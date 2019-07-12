First Alert: Hurricane Barry will bring heavy rain over the weekend

We now have a hurricane in the northern Gulf of Mexico as Barry continues to gather strength as it nears landfall in Louisiana. Saturday and Sunday, as Barry passes by to our west, there will be heavy rain and storms nearly all day long both days. Temperatures will be around 80 degrees. Rainfall totals will be between 4 inches and 10 inches by the time it all comes to an end.
There may be some flooding and power outages given the rain and the 15 mph to 35 mph winds.
Monday, the rain starts to slow down. There will be a 60 percent chance for rain with highs in the mid-80s.
By next Tuesday, we start to get back to normal with highs back to around 90 with a 30 to 40 percent chance for rain. That ‘regular summer time weather’ continues through the end of the week.
