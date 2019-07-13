First Alert: Tropical Storm Barry to bring some rain into Pine Belt

Tropical Storm Barry has moved inland over southern Louisiana and will continue to slowly move towards the WNW with a gradual turn to the north on Sunday.
Flash flooding and an isolated tornado are still possible across the area tonight into Sunday.
At this time, we are still looking at 3 to 7 inches of rain with possibly localized heavier amounts through Sunday night.
By Monday, the system will be a tropical depression but will leave us with lingering showers and thunderstorms.
By Tuesday, we will still have a 40 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.
It begins to get a little warmer on Wednesday with a 40 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
For Thursday, we are down to a 30 percent chance for isolated mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
It’s pretty much the same forecast for Friday and Saturday as well as we will see a 30 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower to mid-70s.
