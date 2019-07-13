First Alert: Barry weakens, Pine Belt flooding looking less likely

WDAM (PINE BELT) - The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor Tropical Storm Barry. The 4 p.m. advisory had the storm with 65 mph wind about 20 miles WSW of Lafayette, Louisiana.
At a minimum, this system will bring heavy rain and some gusty wind to our area. And may stick around until as late as Monday.
Barry made a shift almost 50 miles west overnight and put the Pine Belt in a slightly different position than anticipated. However, the forecast is still mostly unchanged.
What to expect:
As Tropical Storm Barry continues to drift by to our west, showers and storms will continue to race across the Pine Belt. At times, very heavy rain and gusty wind will be possible. There will also be a low chance for a few tornadoes.
Rain will be on-again-off-again as the Pine Belt will be on the outer edge of the system.
Threats:
It looks like heavy rain at times, some flooding and some gusty wind will be main concerns with this system. There is also a low-end tornado threat. Rainfall estimates show between 3" and 7" of rain possible for our area. As the rainbands have moved through Saturday, some places have already received more than one inch of rain, while others only have a few tenths-of-an-inch. Just offshore on Saturday morning, about 8 inches fell on the Gulf - not over land - and probably saved some areas from potentially catastrophic flash flooding.
The WPC has already issued a Slight risk-to-Moderate Risk for flash flooding for the area for Saturday and Sunday. And a slight Risk for Monday.
The tornado threat will be for tropical-style tornadoes. These are very quick to develop and quick to die. They are often only on the ground for a few minutes and can develop so fast warnings may not be issued with much - if any - advanced warning. So if a storm develops near you in the coming days, and especially this weekend, please head inside because conditions may deteriorate very quickly.
Timing:
The timeline is between now and late Sunday night / early Monday morning. Due to the nature of tropical system, it may not be a raining-24-7 event, but the chance for rain will continue to be around 100-percent between now and Sunday night.
Unknowns:
The unknowns now revolve around just how much rain particular points get. Which we just can't know at this point. And we won't know until the rainbands set up and the storm moves ashore.
More Info:
For more scientific information on this - and other - forecasts, you can get extra details and a complete scientific breakdown over on Nick's Blog.
Preparations:
Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county’s Emergency Management Agency here.
