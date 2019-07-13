Blue-green algae concern ahead of Hurricane Barry

GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - For months, WLOX has been reporting the latest information on the algae bloom that has affected every beach on the Gulf Coast. As a result of the algae bloom, the entire shoreline of the Mississippi Gulf Coast went under warning late last month.
Many residents worried about their safety after learning Hurricane Barry could potentially travel in the same waterways they were warned not to make contact with.
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) said the following:
Although the storm is expected to bring heavy rain and potential flooding to the Gulf Coast, it could possibly be beneficial.
According to Dr. Monty Graham from the Department of Marine Sciences at the University of Southern Mississippi, it is more about the wind direction than mixing of waters. He says a weak tropical system making landfall to our east around Mobile could help improve conditions in the Mississippi Sound.
