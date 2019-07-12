Sandbag locations in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Emergency management crews are working with county and city officials throughout the Pine Belt to make sure everyone is prepared for Tropical Storm Barry. As Barry passes by us to the west over the weekend, it will bring with it heavy rain and the possibility for isolated tornadoes.
While tornadoes will be possible, the biggest threat from this storm will be flooding. Several sand bag stations have been set up across the area so people who live in flood-prone areas can prepare.
Sandbags can be picked up at the following locations:
- Hattiesburg Fire Station #1: 810 Main Street in Hattiesburg
- Forrest County Emergency Management District: 4080 U.S. Highway 11 in Hattiesburg (Tarps will also be available for those who need them)
- Petal Fire Station #1: 102 Fairchild Drive in Petal
- Marion County Emergency Operations Center: 502 Courthouse Square in Columbia
We’re also told the Forrest County 361 Shelter will be ready to open if needed, and the American Red Cross is standing by for anyone traveling from coastal Mississippi or Louisiana who may need assistance.
