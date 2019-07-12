Large military-style weapon found at abandoned Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A large, military-style weapon was found at a home in Jackson Friday morning.
According to Major Pete Luke with the Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office, the home sits on Donaldson Drive in south Jackson.
Agents with the ATF have identified the weapon as being a M-72 (LAW) light antitank weapon. According to Major Luke, this is basically a one shot and done weapon. It poses no threat to the public in its present condition.
The home is abandoned and ATF was on scene investigating, along with several other federal agencies.
Authorities will be working to determine where it came from and who may have left it at the vacant home.
